Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $140.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BILI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Bilibili from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.05.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $105.80 on Thursday. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.96 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.51.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bilibili will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $514,674,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 4,032,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,695,000 after purchasing an additional 582,800 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,017,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,369,000 after purchasing an additional 998,458 shares during the period. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $269,515,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,085,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,473,000 after purchasing an additional 827,892 shares during the period. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

