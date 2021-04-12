Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) PT Lowered to $40.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Canopy Growth from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Canopy Growth from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark downgraded Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Shares of CGC opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average of $30.38. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

