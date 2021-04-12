Head to Head Comparison: Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) versus PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE)

PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get PetroQuest Energy alerts:

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76% Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86%

PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PetroQuest Energy and Sow Good, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and Sow Good’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.01 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.08 Sow Good $470,000.00 28.32 $4.13 million N/A N/A

Sow Good has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PetroQuest Energy.

Summary

Sow Good beats PetroQuest Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PetroQuest Energy Company Profile

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Sow Good Company Profile

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for PetroQuest Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroQuest Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.