Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $45.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CHUY. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chuy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Chuy’s stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.54 and a beta of 2.05.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Starlette B. Johnson sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $310,662.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at $569,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 48,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $2,085,867.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,904.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,105 shares of company stock worth $3,170,936 over the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,134,000 after buying an additional 77,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chuy’s by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,093,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,934,000 after purchasing an additional 103,528 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Chuy’s by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 112,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chuy’s by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,130 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Chuy’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 474,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

