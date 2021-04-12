Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $3,700.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3,277.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,930.67.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,372.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,112.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,177.10. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,038.00 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.