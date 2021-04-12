FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Anglo American plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Anglo American in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $3.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NGLOY. Liberum Capital cut Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $21.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

