FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

FITB opened at $38.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $40.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 100,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

