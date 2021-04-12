National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU)

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Nevada Copper in a research report issued on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.20 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Nevada Copper’s FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Nevada Copper stock opened at C$0.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Nevada Copper has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$305.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its principal property is the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, United States. The company was formerly known as Astron Resources Corporation and changed its name to Nevada Copper Corp.

