Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Increased by Analyst

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for CACI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $3.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.70 EPS.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CACI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.27.

Shares of CACI opened at $251.35 on Monday. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $190.16 and a fifty-two week high of $266.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $40,833.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,725.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.29 per share, with a total value of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in CACI International by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CACI International by 2,242.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CACI International by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 150,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,411,000 after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in CACI International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

