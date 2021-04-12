$25.80 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will report $25.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.60 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $27.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $101.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.30 million to $102.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $104.40 million, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $104.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $39.51 on Monday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $529.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $37,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,109.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 38,904 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 544,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 399.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.