$17.84 Billion in Sales Expected for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report $17.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.17 billion and the lowest is $17.50 billion. The Procter & Gamble posted sales of $17.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $75.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.94 billion to $76.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $78.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.19 billion to $79.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Procter & Gamble.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $868,190.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 46,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $136.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.60 and its 200 day moving average is $135.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $335.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Procter & Gamble (PG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.