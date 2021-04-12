Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

WING has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $137.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $95.33 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.97.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 73,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 41,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $974,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $36,482,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

