Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a publicly-owned, registered bank holding company whose subsidiaries are permitted to engage in banking and other financial services and businesses. They conduct their business through their wholly owned subsidiary, The Washington Trust Company, commercial bank. “

Shares of NASDAQ WASH opened at $52.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $901.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average is $43.13.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WASH. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

