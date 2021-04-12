Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT Raised to $35.00 at Piper Sandler

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.56.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of -0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $455.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. Research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,530,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 70,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,604,000. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

