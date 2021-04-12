KeyCorp Begins Coverage on TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.29.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $72.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 115.21 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,796,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $203,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,022.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,462. 16.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.