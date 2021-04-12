BTIG Research Boosts SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Price Target to $20.00

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSSS opened at $15.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. SuRo Capital has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $313.74 million, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.23.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $2.28. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 1,249.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 39,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $565,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,884,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,392,517.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 147,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $1,933,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,726,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,853,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 431,051 shares of company stock worth $6,044,862. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SuRo Capital by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SuRo Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 23.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 42.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

