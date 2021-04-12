Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given New $62.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ZION. Stephens lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.20.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $55.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.81. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $60.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $723.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,464.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $229,047.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,760.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

