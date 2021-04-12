GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,570 ($20.51) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,820 ($23.78) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,562.31 ($20.41).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,319.60 ($17.24) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The company has a market cap of £66.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,259.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,350.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total value of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Urs Rohner purchased 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, with a total value of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 638 shares of company stock worth $867,635.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

