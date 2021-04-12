JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,570.67 ($46.65).

British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,786 ($36.40) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.99. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a one year high of GBX 3,308.50 ($43.23). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,674.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,706.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.70) per share. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 0.75%.

In other news, insider Tadeu Marroco bought 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,830 ($36.97) per share, with a total value of £299,980 ($391,925.79). Also, insider Jack Bowles sold 5,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,776 ($36.27), for a total value of £157,482.48 ($205,751.87). Insiders have acquired a total of 10,617 shares of company stock valued at $30,043,557 in the last ninety days.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

