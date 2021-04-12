Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Cut to Hold at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Ramsdens (LON:RFX) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have GBX 162 ($2.12) price objective on the stock.

LON:RFX opened at GBX 164 ($2.14) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. Ramsdens has a 12 month low of GBX 107.10 ($1.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 178 ($2.33). The company has a market cap of £51.48 million and a PE ratio of 10.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 161.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 140.70.

In other news, insider Martin Anthony Clyburn sold 138,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £205,555.72 ($268,559.86).

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking, Purchase of Precious Metals, and Jewellery Retail. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers prepaid travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and related financial services.

