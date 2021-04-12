Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 369 ($4.82) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sumo Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 313 ($4.09).

SUMO opened at GBX 368.50 ($4.81) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 321.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 302.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Sumo Group has a 52 week low of GBX 167.75 ($2.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 387.85 ($5.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £631.06 million and a PE ratio of 368.50.

In other news, insider David Wilton sold 195,042 shares of Sumo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.60), for a total transaction of £686,547.84 ($896,979.15).

Sumo Group Company Profile

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

