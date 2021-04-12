Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 369 ($4.82) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sumo Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 313 ($4.09).
SUMO opened at GBX 368.50 ($4.81) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 321.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 302.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Sumo Group has a 52 week low of GBX 167.75 ($2.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 387.85 ($5.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £631.06 million and a PE ratio of 368.50.
Sumo Group Company Profile
Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.
Featured Story: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.