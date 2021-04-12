UBS Group Reiterates “€100.20” Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

UBS Group set a €100.20 ($117.88) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Puma and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €90.16 ($106.07).

ETR PUM opened at €92.30 ($108.59) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €86.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is €84.24. Puma has a 52 week low of €52.06 ($61.25) and a 52 week high of €94.36 ($111.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 174.81.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

