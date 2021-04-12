Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) Issued By Colliers Securities

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) – Analysts at Colliers Securities decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hamilton Thorne in a research report issued on Friday, April 9th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pi Financial lifted their price target on Hamilton Thorne from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Hamilton Thorne from C$1.85 to C$2.10 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of HTL stock opened at C$1.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$243.55 million and a P/E ratio of 251.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.63. Hamilton Thorne has a 12 month low of C$1.01 and a 12 month high of C$1.84.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

