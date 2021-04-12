Research Analysts Offer Predictions for New Residential Investment Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of New Residential Investment in a research report issued on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Wedbush also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NRZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

NYSE NRZ opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 312.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth $80,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

