Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Leggett & Platt in a report released on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LEG. Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $47.39 on Monday. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,189,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,015,000 after buying an additional 42,224 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,013,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,186,000 after acquiring an additional 270,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,616,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,476,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after acquiring an additional 398,194 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,356,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,096,000 after purchasing an additional 63,119 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.