Contrasting PROS (NYSE:PRO) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL)

PROS (NYSE:PRO) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PROS and RumbleON’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS $250.33 million 7.82 -$69.08 million ($0.96) -46.11 RumbleON $840.63 million 0.10 -$45.18 million ($36.60) -1.04

RumbleON has higher revenue and earnings than PROS. PROS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RumbleON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PROS and RumbleON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS -29.53% -38.36% -10.66% RumbleON -7.30% -353.94% -31.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.4% of RumbleON shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of PROS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of RumbleON shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for PROS and RumbleON, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS 1 3 4 0 2.38 RumbleON 0 0 2 0 3.00

PROS currently has a consensus price target of $43.13, suggesting a potential downside of 2.59%. RumbleON has a consensus price target of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.38%. Given RumbleON’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RumbleON is more favorable than PROS.

Risk and Volatility

PROS has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RumbleON has a beta of 3.1, indicating that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RumbleON beats PROS on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams. It also provides PROS Control, a platform for price management, coordination, and strategy; and PROS Guidance, which leverages AI-powered algorithms to provide market-relevant price guidance across sales channels. In addition, the company offers PROS Airline Revenue Management solution that delivers algorithmic forecasting and network optimization for the travel industry; PROS Airline Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, a solution that offers accurate booking class availability and seat prices; and PROS Airline Group Sales Optimizer, a group revenue optimization solution, which enables airlines and their travel agent partners to create and manage group bookings, contracts, and policies. Further, it provides PROS Airline Shopping for airlines' shopping, pricing, and repricing solutions; PROS Airline Merchandising, which sells ancillary services, including extra baggage, legroom, and other services; and PROS Airline Retail for airlines to optimize the user experience throughout the traveler journey. Additionally, the company offers software-related services, such as implementation, configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support services. It sells its software solutions to customers in various industries, including automotive and industrial manufacturing, transportation and logistics, chemicals and energy, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech, and travel. The company markets and sells its software solutions through its sales force, as well as through partners, resellers, and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics and Transportation Service segment provides automotive transportation services primarily between dealerships and auctions. It operates a platform that facilitates the ability of all participants in the supply chain, including RumbleOn, other dealers, and consumers to buy-sell-trade-finance-transport pre-owned vehicles. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

