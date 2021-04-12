MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $436.56 Million

Equities analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will report $436.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $420.79 million to $463.30 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $845.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $416.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.01 million.

MD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $25.75 on Monday. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09.

MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

