Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BLWYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bellway has an average rating of Buy.

Get Bellway alerts:

Shares of Bellway stock opened at $45.60 on Thursday. Bellway has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $45.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.11.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.