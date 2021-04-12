Truist Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $115.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.85.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $74.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $88.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,915,000 after purchasing an additional 332,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 332.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $88,415,000 after purchasing an additional 343,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,481,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,274,000 after purchasing an additional 350,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.