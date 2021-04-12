Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 986 ($12.88) target price on the stock.

Auction Technology Group stock opened at GBX 854.90 ($11.17) on Thursday. Auction Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 734.63 ($9.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 889.90 ($11.63).

In related news, insider Scott Forbes acquired 33,333 shares of Auction Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.84) per share, for a total transaction of £199,998 ($261,298.67).

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform in the United Kingdom, the United States, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company operates marketplaces, such as proxibid.com, BidSpotter.com, the-saleroom.com, lot-tissimo.com, i-bidder.com, and BidSpotter.co.uk.

