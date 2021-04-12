Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.88.

NYSE:AEE opened at $80.53 on Thursday. Ameren has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.67.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ameren by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,488,931,000 after buying an additional 5,061,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,805,000 after buying an additional 1,692,185 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ameren by 375.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,942,000 after buying an additional 2,529,007 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ameren by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,038,000 after buying an additional 1,932,186 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ameren by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,095,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,557,000 after buying an additional 138,093 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

