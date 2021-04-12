Reviewing Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) & Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU)

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Yatra Online alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Yatra Online and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatra Online 0 0 1 0 3.00 Green Cures & Botanical Distribution 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yatra Online currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.24%. Given Yatra Online’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Yatra Online is more favorable than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.6% of Yatra Online shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yatra Online and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online -10.27% -51.54% -9.47% Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Yatra Online has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yatra Online and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online $96.29 million 1.74 -$11.06 million N/A N/A Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yatra Online.

Summary

Yatra Online beats Green Cures & Botanical Distribution on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers various services, including exploring and searching comprises web and mobile platforms that enable customers to explore and search flights, hotels, holiday packages, buses, trains, and activities through its Website, yatra.com. In addition, the company provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. Further, it offers tours, sightseeing, shows, and event services; rail and cab services, and other ancillary travel services; and sells travel vouchers and coupons. As of March 31, 2020, it served approximately 11.1 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurugram, India.

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Company Profile

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. operates various services and products in the medical marijuana and botanical industry. It focuses on the production, distribution, and management of cannabis-derived products. The company's products comprise nutritional supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbs/botanicals, sports nutrition, and specialty products. It also provides online community portals that supply public with information and resources regarding the benefits of cannabis-derived products. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. is based in Inglewood, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.