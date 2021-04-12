Head to Head Comparison: KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) versus BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) and BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

This table compares KONE Oyj and BTRS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KONE Oyj 9.37% 33.13% 11.06% BTRS N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for KONE Oyj and BTRS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KONE Oyj 3 7 5 0 2.13 BTRS 0 0 6 0 3.00

BTRS has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.17%. Given BTRS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BTRS is more favorable than KONE Oyj.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KONE Oyj and BTRS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KONE Oyj $11.18 billion 3.92 $1.04 billion N/A N/A BTRS N/A N/A $1.40 million N/A N/A

KONE Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than BTRS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of KONE Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of BTRS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KONE Oyj beats BTRS on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. Further, the company provides people flow planning and consulting services; and solutions for special buildings and large projects. KONE Oyj was founded in 1908 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals, including technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. BTRS Holdings Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.