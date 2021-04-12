Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Shares of SND opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $109.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.09. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 29.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Douglas Young sold 42,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $124,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Smart Sand by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 291,392 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth $18,783,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

