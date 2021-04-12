Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telos Corporation is a provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the security-conscious organizations. Telos Corporation is based in ASHBURN, Va. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TLS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telos presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.88.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $34.40 on Thursday. Telos has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.29.

In related news, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $15,149,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 102,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock worth $100,538,724.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter worth $42,853,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth about $17,731,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,644,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,757,000.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

