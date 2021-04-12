Zacks Investment Research Lowers Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Varex Imaging Corporation is an innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components which include tubes, digital flat panel detectors and other image processing solutions. Its components are used in medical imaging as well as industrial and security imaging applications. The company operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is based in Salt Lake City, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer raised shares of Varex Imaging from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.80.

VREX opened at $21.95 on Thursday. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 21.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,877,000 after acquiring an additional 356,464 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 47,375 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

