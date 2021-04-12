Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $81.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $84.00.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

NYSE:LW opened at $77.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.41 and its 200 day moving average is $75.34. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.5% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 291,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,606,000 after buying an additional 41,378 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. First American Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.