Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Receives Neutral Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,780 ($23.26) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,811.67 ($23.67).

LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,335.40 ($17.45) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13. The stock has a market cap of £104.26 billion and a PE ratio of -4.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,408.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,243.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.34%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

