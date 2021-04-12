Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Raised by Analyst

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mercer International in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $15.78 on Monday. Mercer International has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $16.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.93.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Mercer International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Mercer International by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Mercer International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International in the third quarter valued at about $721,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -325.00%.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

