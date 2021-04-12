Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Tenaris S.A. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tenaris in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tenaris’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tenaris from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.16.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $21.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Tenaris has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tenaris by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tenaris by 618.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 256,009 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth $1,085,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth $800,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.