Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Horizon in a report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.45 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FHN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

Shares of FHN opened at $17.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $208,435.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,579,689.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,040 shares of company stock worth $2,072,735. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,291,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,565,000 after buying an additional 686,990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,441,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,950,000 after buying an additional 852,699 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $81,685,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Horizon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,058,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,550,000 after acquiring an additional 160,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

