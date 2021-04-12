Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.90 million. On average, analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GNTY stock opened at $38.15 on Monday. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $459.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.12 per share, for a total transaction of $171,160.00. Also, Director James S. Bunch acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $656,216. Company insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

