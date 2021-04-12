TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.22 Million

Brokerages predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will report sales of $20.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.42 million and the lowest is $19.02 million. TherapeuticsMD reported sales of $12.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year sales of $115.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $137.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $205.87 million, with estimates ranging from $201.46 million to $210.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TXMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,419,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,918,000 after buying an additional 2,727,622 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 103,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 30,487 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

