Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mondi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $52.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.05. Mondi has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $54.39.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

