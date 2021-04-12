OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OPGN. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on OpGen from $5.65 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29. OpGen has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $102.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.44.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.06). OpGen had a negative net margin of 586.99% and a negative return on equity of 154.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OpGen will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of OpGen at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

