NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NGMS. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NeoGames in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Macquarie started coverage on NeoGames in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

NGMS stock opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.14. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $43.64.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NeoGames will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

