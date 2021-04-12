AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AVITA Medical Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing and commercializing a technology platform which enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. AVITA Medical Inc., formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics Inc., is based in VALENCIA, Calif. “

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on AVITA Medical in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AVITA Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54. AVITA Medical has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.72 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.05.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AVITA Medical will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCEL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 20.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 139,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AVITA Medical by 1,735.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AVITA Medical by 285.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the period. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

