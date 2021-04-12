MINISO Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:MNSO) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

MINISO Group’s (NYSE:MNSO) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, April 13th. MINISO Group had issued 30,400,000 shares in its IPO on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $608,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CICC Research began coverage on MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

MNSO opened at $24.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31. MINISO Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $352.14 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that MINISO Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $875,977,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,394,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,274,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,974,000. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,814,000.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

