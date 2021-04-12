Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.75.

Landec stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Landec has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The company has a market cap of $290.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landec will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Albert D. Bolles bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,152 shares in the company, valued at $396,948.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,660. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Landec by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Landec by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Landec by 894.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Landec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Landec by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

