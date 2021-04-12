Berenberg Bank Boosts J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Price Target to GBX 1,650

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price target on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J D Wetherspoon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,154.29 ($15.08).

Shares of LON:JDW opened at GBX 1,400 ($18.29) on Thursday. J D Wetherspoon has a 12-month low of GBX 741.73 ($9.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,452.98 ($18.98). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,314.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,119.41. The firm has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a PE ratio of -8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.74.

In other news, insider Ben Whitley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.85), for a total value of £25,473 ($33,280.64). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 4,370,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,150 ($15.02), for a total transaction of £50,255,000 ($65,658,479.23). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,378,983 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,919,487.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

